Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala 3 Days Ahead Of Schedule

The Southwest Monsoon hit the Kerala coast today 29th May 2022. Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, and some parts of the Gulf of Mannar. The Southwest Monsoon hit Kerala three days ahead of its normal date, i.e 1st June.

IMD also said, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days."

Kerala is expected to get widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in many districts during the next five days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on May 29-30 said K Santhosh, Director IMD, Thiruvananthapuram.

On May 27th, the Met department said, "Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened. There is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea. Hence, conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon’s onset over Kerala during the next 2-3 days. Further, conditions are also favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period."

