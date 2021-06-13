As Southwest Monsoon Advances, These States To Witness Heavy Rains: IMD

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon advanced has into the northwest Bay of Bengal and some parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar on Saturday.

As per the IMD, "An east-west trough at lower tropospheric levels runs from South Punjab to the center of a low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha. The east-west trough is expected to last for the next 3-4 days."

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall could occur over Telangana, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Odisha over the next 3-4 days due to the influence of an east-west trough. The Met department predicts widespread rainfall activity over Maharashtra's coastal and adjoining Ghats districts and Goa and Karnataka over the next five days.

Monsoon rain would witness in Goa and the Konkan region from June 12 to June 15, and in Madhya Maharashtra on June 14 and 15. From June 12 to June 15, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala. In addition, the IMD predicts widespread rain with isolated heavy rain in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next 4-5 days.

In the next 4-5 days, thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty winds are expected in Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, according to the IMD.

The IMD also warned people to be careful as the thunderstorms could result in injuries and deaths among people and livestock.