People of different states should switch to Hindi not English when they communicate with each other. This suggestion of Home Minister Amit Shah has sparked a debate in the non-Hindi states. Political parties from South India including BJP ally AIADMK and other states have opposed it saying it’s not acceptable.

While presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, the Home Minister Amit Shah had said “Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. Unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated”. Let’s see who said what on this suggestion:

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, West Bengal Congress Chief

West Bengal Congress Chief and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed the suggestion as “cultural terrorism”. The Congress leader alleged the BJP is pushing its “Hindi, Hindu and Hindutva” agenda forward.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan said the attempt to impose Hindi cannot be accepted. While s[eaking a seminar on Centre-State relations, organised by the CPM, Vijayan said, “India is a country which is known for its unity in diversity. The idea itself means accepting diversity. Our Constitution has also given importance to many languages in India. Most of the states were formed on the basis of language after a long struggle. The Sangh Parivar agenda is not to recognise diversity and federalism of our country. It's part of their agenda to weaken the regional languages.”

Panneerselvam, AIADMK leader

BJP ally AIADMK leader Panneerselvam said we should leave the learning of a new language to people and imposing it is not acceptable. He tweeted in Tamil saying AIADMK party supports two language policy of Tamil and English as per the ideology of Dravidian icon late CN Annadurai. He even used this hashtag in the tweet, #StopHindiImposition.

KT Rama Rao, Working president of TRS

Responding to Amit Shah’s comments, the TRS leader said “language chauvinism and hegemony” in the country will boomerang. “Unity in diversity is our strength dear @AmitShahJi. India is a union of states & a true 'Vasudhaika Kutumbam'. Why don't we let people of our great nation decide what to eat, what to wear, who to pray to and what language to speak!,” he tweeted.