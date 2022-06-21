South Central Railway: Here Is The List Of Trains Cancelled Today

South Central Railway took to its Twitter and tweeted that two trains - Train No. 12577 and 12296 have been cancelled.

Train No. 12577 Darbhanga - Mysuru Express is cancelled on 21.06.2022.

Bagmati Exp 12577 runs from Darbhanga Jn to Mysuru Jn. The total running duration of the Bagmati Exp train is 52hr 13min, stopping at 38 stations during the journey. This train runs only on Tuesday.

Train No. 12296 Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Express is cancelled on 21.06.2022.

Sangha Mitra Ex 12296 runs from Danapur to Ksr Bengaluru. The total running duration of Sangha Mitra Ex 12296 is 44 hr 10 min.

