India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. Animal Planet India released a song 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' made with the sounds of Indian Wildlife. The song was crooned by musical group Raaga Trippin'.

Animal Planet India shared the video with caption, "Our tribute to the incredible biodiversity of India! Rejoice to the #SoundsOfTheIndianWildlife, our version of the patriotic song, Saare Jahaan Se Accha, made purely with the sounds of birds, animals and nature, performed by a-cappella band, @RaagaTrippin'. This is how we celebrate #RepublicDay." Here is the video.

The one-minute-forty-two second video clip is incredible and in the video, one could see amazing pictures of animals and birds of the jungle. Now, this video is going viral on social media and netizens are sharing the video on their social media platforms. Within 24 hours of posting, the video has got more than million views.

(Courtesy: YouTube)