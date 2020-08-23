NEW DELHI: The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday (August 23) released the detailed Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for resumption of work in the media production industry. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said while releasing the guidelines that the general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry.

Among the SOP are: thermal screening at entry points, manadatory use of face covers/masks and physical distancing of six feet, use of Aarogya Setu app advised, frequent sanitation of workplace, disinfection of premises if anybody is found positive, among others.

The SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, Javadekar said.

"The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipments," Javadekar said.

The SOP for media production also included minimum cast and crew during shoot, visitors/audience not allowed in seats, resting or stay over facilities to ensure physical distancing.

Javadekar also said, "'Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others."

