Sonu Sood's Life Saving Mission Continues

Actor Sonu Sood worked all night along with his team to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru from where they had received an SOS call saying that at least 22 lives were at risk.

A team member of Sonu Sood Charity foundation got a call from MR Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town about a situation at ARAK Hospital, which had already lost two patients due to a shortage of oxygen.

Also Read: COVID Double Mutant A Dominant Variant in Karnataka, AP and Telangana

The team immediately swung into action, they woke up all their contacts to inform them about the emergency and around midnight arranged a cylinder. Within few hours, 15 more oxygen cylinders were arranged by the actor's team.

Sonu Sood said, "This was sheer teamwork and the will to help the needy. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones." He thanked everyone who helped in saving so many lives the other night.

The police also helped and at one point, when a patient had to be shifted and no ambulance driver was available, the police themselves drove the patient to another hospital.

Also Read: GHMC Identifies Nearly 1,500 Residents With Covid Symptoms in Door-to-door Survey

The number of Corona positive cases has been rapidly increasing in the second wave and it has produced a tidal wave of infections.

The actor, who has already received his vaccine doses, launched an initiative - "Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life" - to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.