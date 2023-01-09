Sonu Sood Salutes Indian Army Soldiers Braving Biting Cold at The Borders

The entire north India is under the grip of severe cold wave. The situation is even more harsh with lowest temperatures below zero degree celcius. It’s hard to even imagine going out in such temperatures. There are fears of freezing to death.

In such a difficult condition,Indian Army soldiers are busy guarding the people of the country, showing unflinching resolve to protect India’s borders.

Actor and Philanthropist Sonu Sood shared a video of Indian army soldiers braving chilling cold at the borders.

Here is a video:

Also Read: Joshimath Declared Disaster-affected Area as Cracks Sink Gateway to Badrinath