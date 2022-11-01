Sonipat Woman Throws Acid at Man For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

In a shocking incident, a woman threw acid on a man for rejecting her marriage proposal.

The incident took place in Sonipat. According to reports, the accused wanted to marry Shyam Singh (Victim) but his refusal angered her driving her to the act.

The 25-year-old, Shyam Singh is living with his aunt ever since his parents died. Shyam works in a company that was close to the village of the accused woman. His aunt alleged that the accused, who used to live in Gohana, used to call him regularly.

The aunt stated that the accused came to her house with a proposal to marry Shyam. But a few days later they found out that the accused was already married and had left her first husband.

Due to this reason, Shyam’s family refused the alliance. Even after that, she constantly kept calling Shyam.

Shyam and his aunt informed the family members of the accused hoping she would stop harassing them. After this, the accused threatened Shyam to marry her or else she won’t let him live in peace. When the aunt came to know about the accused’s warning, she advised Shyam to stay on guard.

Later that day, Shyam went to buy milk when out of the blue the accused brought a five-litre can and threw acid at him. His aunt said when they got word about the incident; they immediately took Shyam to a nearby hospital. Shyam suffered burns on his arms, legs, mouth, neck, and back due to the acid attack.

Shyam’s aunt has lodged a complaint against the woman. The police are investigating the matter and are on the lookout to nab the woman. The cops promised strict action against the woman.

Also Read: IRCTC New Rules Every Train Passenger Should Read and Follow