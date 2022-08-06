Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Will Go To Jail in National Herald Case, Predicts Subramanian Swamy

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy criticised interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and accused them of being involved in money laundering in the National Herald case.

Swamy told IANS that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will go to jail on money laundering accusations related to the National Herald case.

"Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had established a company called Young Indian Limited,' with a paid-up capital of barely Rs 5 lakh. That firm had given Congress a loan of Rs 50 lakh in order for the duties of Associated Journal Limited to be transferred to Young Indian Limited on the basis of that loan amount. That's how they purchased the firm that published the National Herald newspaper for barely Rs 50 lakh. However, the company's valuation, including the building and other assets, was roughly Rs 5,000 crore at the time, "he said.

Speaking of the outcome of the National Herald case to IANS, Subramanian Swamy said that "Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others would very probably be imprisoned based on all of the facts in this case. They will very certainly be imprisoned if BJP remains in power. But nothing can be stated if Congress takes the power, but even then, I will continue to take the matter to the courts.