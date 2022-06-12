Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised Owing To COVID-19 Related Issues

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi owing to Coronavirus related issues.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congressmen & women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes (sic)", Congress General Secretary Randeep SinghSurjewala tweeted.

The 75-year-old veteran politician has been recovering from Covid-19 after testing positive on June 2.

Sonia Gandhi was initially slated to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 3 but sought some more time as she was still recuperating the COVID-19. On June 11, the ED issued fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi to appear before the agency on June 23 in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

