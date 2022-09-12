Sonali Phoghat Murder Case: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday that the Government would write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry, he said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues. But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Sawant said.

It may be recollected that Sonali Phogat (43), a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month. Initially, it was reported to be that of a heart attack, but based on Phoghat’s brother’s complaint it was treated as a case of murder. Her post-mortem report also revealed that she suffered injuries on her body. Later CCTV footage of the former Tiktok star and Bigg Boss contestant showed her consuming a liquid at a party at a hotel in Goa. It was allegedly laced with MDMA and the BJP leader was made to forcibly consume it. There is another footage of her walking in a staggering condition in a hotel in Goa.

The Goa Police arrested five people, including two of Phogat's close aides, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the murder case. The police booked them and they were sent to 13-day judicial custody. Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara Phogat had also demanded a CBI probe into her mother’s death, expressing dissatisfaction with the current enquiry by the Goan police. (Video Source : ANI)

