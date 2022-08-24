Panaji: Claiming that BJP leader Sonali Phogat was murdered by two of her associates to usurp her property, her brother Rinku Dhaka has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police on Wednesday even as Goa Chief Minister Parmod Sawant said that state police were conducting a detailed investigation into her death.

A 42-year old Sonali Phogat, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana and an ex-Bigg Boss star, was ‘brought dead’ at the St Anthony Hospital in North Goa on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said. He added that she died of a suspected heart attack.



Dhaka alleged that hours before her demise, Sonali had spoken to her mother, sister, and brother-in-law and she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues. He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop, and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

“We had asked her to stay away from them and return to Hisar the next day (after Phogat spoke to her mother),” Dhaka told reporters outside the Anjuna police station

In his complaint, Dhaka levelled some serious charges against Sonali’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and accused him of rape and murder. He further alleged that Sangwan along with his friend Sukhwinder were blackmailing Sonali over an objectionable video made after lacing her food with some substance and then raping her. He alleged some political conspiracy behind her killing.



According to Zee News reports, Sonali met her PA Sudhir and Sukhwinder in 2019 when she took part in the political activities. They reportedly introduced themselves as party workers. Dhaka complained that Sudhir was found behind the theft at Sonali’s place which took place in 2021.

Sonali’s brother added that once his sister told that after eating the kheer cooked by Sudhir once made her feel uneasy. Dhaka said the family members would prefer the postmortem to be conducted at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi or at AIIMS, Jaipur.

