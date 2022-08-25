New Delhi: A murder case has been registered by Goa police against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report revealed that there were ‘multiple blunt force injuries’ on her body.

The autopsy on Phogat’s body was done at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji on Thursday after her family members agreed to give their consent and demanded that the entire procedure be video-graphed. The body is currently kept in the GMCH morgue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka claimed that her sister was raped and murdered and blamed her two associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who were travelling with her to Goa.

He also alleged that a few hours before her death, Sonali had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law and complained against her two colleagues. Rinku further claimed that three years ago, one of her aides sexually assaulted her after lacing her food with some substance and later blackmailed her.

A police officer said section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old actor-turned-politician, who was suspected to have died of heart attack in Goa on Tuesday.

Sonali was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning. The police said that she died of a suspected heart attack and subsequently registered a case of unnatural death.

