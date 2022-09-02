Sonali Phogat Death: Goa Police Ignored Hyderabad Police Tip Off on Accused, Says CV Anand

The Anjuna police didn't pay heed to the Hyderabad Police who gave information about the drugs mafia in Goa on August 17 and the murder of the BJP leader, TikTok star and TV actress Sonali Phogat took place in the early hours of August 22. Two of the accused in Sonali Phogat's murder case were also accused in a drugs case registered at the Osmania University Police Station last month. The Anjuna police did not respond to any official information given on this matter. Another person, including the owner of the pub where the incident took place, was on the wanted list of the police. The cops arrested the person and pub owner on August 28. On Thursday CV Anand said that they would be brought to Hyderabad on a PT warrant.

"After an enquiry with all the drug consumers in our area, we got to know that their peddlers are Pritish Narayan and Adwin and both of them are from Goa," stated Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand.

He further added, "Our team went to Goa and caught Pritish but were unable to arrest Edwin. During the Sonali Phogat case, the Goa Police named Edwin as one of the suspects. We got to know that all the peddlers involved in the case are from Goa only."

Pritish Narayan, a drug peddler, was arrested by the Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-New) of Hyderabad on August 17 for his alleged involvement in supplying drugs at Anjuna beach in Goa and in the Telugu states. During his interrogation, it came to light that drugs were being distributed across the country by six persons, including Steven and Edwin Noonis, who both belong to the Anjuna areas. The Osmania University police arrested Pritish and named all the six accused in the case. The Hyderabad cops have sent a copy of the FIR and other details to the Anjuna police and asked them to arrest them.

