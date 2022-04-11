Son Hacks Parents to Death on Palm Sunday in Kerala Over Mango Sapling Plantation

Thrissur: On Palm Sunday morning, a 38-year-old man brutally killed his parents at Inchakundu. The accused Aneesh, who later surrendered to the Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner, admitted to hacking his parents. Police identified the deceased as Kundil Subran (65) alias Kuttan of Inchakundu and his wife Chandrika (62). Aneesh is a bachelor who had returned to his hometown from a Gulf country where he was working as a salesman.

As per reports, Aneesh and his parents had disputes every day. On Sunday morning when his parents were planting mango saplings in the front yard of their house, their son Aneesh objected to it. However, the parents turned a deaf ear and continued with the plantation work. In a fit of rage, Aneesh brandished a sickle and attempted to attack them. The parents ran out of the house. He went after them and hacked them to death.

After murdering the parents, Aneesh fled to Thiruvananthapuram. With the police activating a search team network, the accused surrendered in the City Police Commissioner's office at 2 am on Sunday night.