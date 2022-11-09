Three top Indian businesswomen have been featured along with 20 Asian women in the November issue of Forbes Asia which highlighted these women who had come up with varying strategies that helped their businesses succeed despite the uncertainty of the new normal and three years of COVID-19.

Soma Mondal the chairperson of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL); Namita Thapar, executive director (India business) of Emcure Pharma; and Ghazal Alagh the co-founder and chief innovation officer of Honasa Consumer, were named in the list.

It added that Soma Mondal is the first woman to chair state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). She has led the steelmaker to record earnings growth since taking the mantle in 2021. Annual revenue grew by 50%, to more than 1.03 trillion rupees ($13.7 billion), while profits surged threefold to 120 billion rupees, for the year ended March 31, 2022, spurred by increased production as well as spiking demand for steel products like rods, plates and bars. Over that period, the company paid off nearly 220 billion rupees in debt.

Namita Thapar

“A business leader, entrepreneurship coach, reality show judge and author—45-year-old, (Namita) Thapar dons many hats. As executive director of Emcure Pharma she oversees the India business of the 61 billion rupee ($730 million) Pune-based company that her father, Satish Mehta, founded over four decades ago,” Forbes said. It added that since taking charge of Emcure’s India operations five years ago, she helped double its domestic revenue to Rs 2,500 crore in 2021 (the latest figures available).

Ghazal Alagh

Alagh’s Honasa Consumer houses personal care brands Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Ayuga. The company became a unicorn in early January when it closed a $52 million funding round led by venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India, valuing it at $1.2 billion. She cofounded the Gurgaon-based company with her husband, Varun, who is CEO, in 2016, according to Forbes. (With PTI Inputs)

