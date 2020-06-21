Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun. There are three different types of solar eclipses, total, partial, and annular. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon doesn't completely block out the sun, forming a ring of fire or ring of light. Today, the annular solar eclipse started at 9:15 AM and it will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will occur at 12:10 IST. The eclipse will be visible from various parts of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. This is the first solar eclipse of the year 2020 and it will also coincide with the Summer Solstice (June 21st) the longest day of the year and also with the International Yoga Day.

The Solar Eclipse is seen in the skies of Mumbai, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, etc. People in parts of China, Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, India, and Pakistan will be able to look at the full solar eclipse. The people of South Africa are the first to see the eclipse on Sunday, June 21 at 4:47 AM local time. A partial annular solar eclipse will also be visible in most parts of Asia, Southern and Eastern Europe and Northern Australia. Not using proper solar filters or eclipse glasses can result in permanent eye damage.

In India, the ring of fire will be visible from different places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) said on its solar eclipse safety website that “Ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the Sun; they transmit thousands of times too much sunlight."