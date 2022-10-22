Solar Eclipse On October 25 Time, Duration In These Indian Cities

Solar Eclipse 2022: The Solar Eclipse is also known as Surya Grahan and it will take place on 25th October 2022. This solar eclipse is going to be a partial one and it will be visible across Russia, Europe, Siberia, South Asia, West Asia, and Africa.

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, in India, the eclipse will start before sunset in the afternoon and it will be seen at different times in different cities. Here is the list of places and the solar eclipse timings.

New Delhi: from 04:51 pm till 05:42 pm

Kolkata: from 04:51 pm till 05:04 pm

Mumbai: from 04:49 pm till 06:09 pm

Chennai: from 05:13 pm till 05:45 pm

Patna: from 04:42 pm till 05:14 pm

Jaipur: from 04:31 pm till 05:50 pm

Lucknow: from 04:36 pm till 05:29 pm

Hyderabad: from 04:58 pm till 05:48 pm

Bengaluru: from 05:12 pm till 05:56 pm

Ahmedabad: from 04:38 pm till 06:06 pm

Pune: from 04:51 pm till 06:06 pm

Nagpur: from 04:49 pm till 05:42 pm

Bhopal: from 04:42 pm till 05:47 pm

Chandigarh: from 04:23 pm till 05:41 pm

Mathura: from 04:31 pm till 05:41 pm

