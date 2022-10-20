Solar Eclipse 2022: Surya Grahan Date, Time, Other Deets

Earth will witness its last solar eclipse of the year on October 25. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby Moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching the Earth either totally or partially.

The eclipse will be visible in many parts of Europe, North-east Africa and West Asia. Here is the list of Indian cities that will observe partial solar eclipse are New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi and Mathura.

According to MP Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, the partial solare eclipse will be visible in the western and central parts of India for a few minutes to one hour before sunset.

People of these places can witness eclipse for more than one hour - Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji.

Solar Eclipse will be for maximum duration of 1 hour 45 minutes on Tuesday and will be visible for the longest part in Gujarat's Dwarka. The eclipse will be visible in New Delhi from 4:29 pm and will reach a maximum at sunset around 5:30 pm during the evening.

Surya Grahan Time, Date:

Eclipse Start Time: 04:29 pm

Maximum Eclipse Time: 05:30 pm

The eclipse would end at sunset: 05:43 pm

Partial Eclipse Duration: 01 Hour 14 Mins 15 Secs

Maximum Magnitude: 0.54

Magnitude at Sunset: 0.50

Sutak Begins: 03:17 AM

Sutak Ends: 05:43 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins: 12:06 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends: 05:43 PM