Solar Eclipse 2022: Places Where Surya Grahan Can't Be Seen In India

Solar Eclipse 2022: The celestial event Solar Eclipse will take place just after Diwali. It is the second and last solar eclipse of 2022 which is partially visible in some parts of the world. The eclipse will be seen from parts of Europe, Northeast Africa and West Asia. This year, solar eclipse will last for an hour and will be observed in the northern and western regions of the country.

Solar Eclipse cannot be seen from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India which include Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.,

One more interesting news is that after a time span of 27 years, this year, Surya Grahan is coming around Diwali.

According to the ministry statement, the next solar eclipse is going to be visible from India on 2 August 2027 and it is going to be a total solar eclipse and it will be a partial solar eclipse.

