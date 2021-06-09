Solar Eclipse 2021: These places in India will witness Surya Grahan on June 10

Solar Eclipse: The solar eclipse will be observed in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh in India. For those in the rest of the country, the event will be a webcast live online.

The Solar Eclipse of this year will take place on June 10. However, it will not be visible from all regions of India, with the exception of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cosmic phenomena happens when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are all in the same line and the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially obstructing the Sun's view but not fully due to the Moon's elliptical orbit around the Sun. The Sun appears to be surrounded by a ring of fire due to the moon's coverage.

Date, Time, and Location of the Solar Eclipse in June 2021

The sections of the planet where the solar eclipse will be seen have been disclosed by NASA in a map. It will be seen in India in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The event will be streamed live online for those in the rest of the country.

The event will take place in Arunachal Pradesh a few minutes before sunset, according to the director of MP Birla Planetarium. "The sighting will have a minuscule fraction of the Sun covered by the Moon, which is also very low on the horizon, lasting at most 3-4 minutes depending on the position," Duari said.

It will be visible in Ladakh, although only from higher elevations, approximately 6:15 pm around sunset, with the last aspects of the event visible at about 6 pm.

A partial solar eclipse will be seen on June 10 in areas of the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada, and sections of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa, according to NASA. The yearly solar eclipse will begin at 1.42 p.m. (IST) and end at 6:41 p.m. (IST).

On Timeanddate.com, you can watch a live broadcast of the event.