Social Media Platforms Told to Remove Indian Variant to Curb Misinformation

Recently the centre asked everyone to stop using the term, ‘Indian Covid Variant’ as it spreads misinformation. They should take down any content from their pages that refers to this term or makes use of it.

World Health Organization (WHO) has not made a confirmation. The B.1.617 Covid19 variant is not referred to as ‘Indian Variant’. The WHO did not approve that, so anyone using the term for this variant is spreading misinformation. The IT Ministry wrote to all the social media platforms in this regard. The statement read that many are referring to the variant as ‘Indian Variant’ that is spreading across many countries.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare already gave their statement regarding this but the term is still being used by many. According to the report, all the social media platforms have been asked to delete any content that refers to this specific mutant strain as ‘Indian variant.’ The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would like to remind these platforms about false news advisory and other important guidelines.

Many reports and content shared on social media referred to B.1.617 Covid19 variant as the Indian variant. It was being said that this variant was first identified in India last year in October. That has now spread to other countries as well. WHO did not refer to this term, anytime.

The medical experts and health industry have referred to B.1.17 variant and B.1.617 as a concern. Even these variants are now mutating and causing concern.

Earlier similar case happened with the Singaporean government. The Singapore health ministry requested the POFMA office to take any action and issue a ‘General Correction Directions’ to social media giants like Twitter and Facebook regarding the misinformation being spread about a Covid variant identified in Singapore that was said to be dangerous for children.

All this happened after a tweet by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went viral. In the post addressed to the centre, Kejriwal urges the government to suspend all Singapore flights. He shared that there is a new Covid variant that has been detected in Singapore. Adding that this variant can be harmful to children.