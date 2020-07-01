NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as the country is entering into Unlock 2.0 from July 1st against the coronavirus crisis. During his speech, Modi announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) by five months till November. PMGKAY is a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people mostly poor. He asserted that this extension will cost over Rs 90,000 crore. Under PMGKAY, the government has announced a package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore and in the last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor households. During this period, Rs 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan was launched to provide employment for the Shramiks in rural areas.

Modi stressed on the point that it is very important to take maximum care as we are entering into Monsoon season soon. The Prime Minister said that considering COVID-19 fatality rate, India is still in a better position compared to other countries in the world. He asserted that the timely imposition of lockdown and other strict measures taken by the centre has saved the lives of lakhs of people.

Modi said that a Prime Minister of a country was fined Rs. 13,000 for not wearing a mask in a public place. He further added that in India too, the local administration should take necessary actions on those who are violating the rules of lockdown as it will protect the lives of 130 crore people. Be it a village pradhan or the Prime Minister, no one is above the law in India.

Following the speech, the hashtag #NarendraModi trended on Twitter along with Unlock 2.0.

