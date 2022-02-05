Snake Man of Kerala Vava Suresh Recovering After Cobra Bite

Popular snake catcher from Kerala, Vava Suresh who was battling for life after a dangerous Cobra bite is now out of danger. He was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. According to the reports, Vava Suresh was taken out of the ventilator and was breathing on his own. Kerala Health Minister Veena George assured free medical care for Suresh.

Vava Suresh was bitten by a snake on January 31 when he was trying to catch a cobra at a house in Kurichy village near Changanassery in Kottayam district. He was immediately taken to the hospital after he fell unconscious and was in critical condition.

Earlier, in an interview, Vava Suresh said that he caught more than 38,000 snakes and has received 3,000 odd bites. He is also called the "Snake man of Kerala" and got featured in National Geographic and Animal Planet channels.

According to the Deputy Director of Forest Training Institute in Arippa, Thiruvananthapuram Muhammad Anwar said what happens to a snake if it is caught in the wrong manner. He said that "Snakes are generally caught in the head or the neck so that it won't turn and bite the man who is catching it. Humans can stand straight bearing all the weight because we have such a strong backbone. But a snake can only lift its head to 1/4th of its total body length; that is how weak its backbone is. So, even if the snake’s tail is pulled in the opposite direction to that of its movement, the bones might dislocate or break. If it is caught using its head strongly, there are chances that the bone might get injured. Even if other bones along with its body break, the internal organs will get damaged resulting in internal bleeding and it might die. Also, if the damage is inflicted on its neck, a snake can never eat. Even if it is let inside the forest, it will starve to death."

