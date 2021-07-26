Smriti Irani Sets Fitness Goals With Gym Workout Picture

New Delhi: Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, shared a photo of herself from her Sunday gym session on Instagram. Smriti got her Sunday morning off to a good start with her training. On Instagram stories, she posted a photo of her training session.

Smriti Irani was dressed in athleisure in the photo she uploaded on Instagram. "Self-care Sunday (sic)," she said in the description.

Take a look at this Instagram post:

Smriti Irani posted a selfie on Instagram in April. "Been a while (sic)," the actress-turned-politician had captioned the photo.

On Instagram, the union minister frequently shares intriguing photos and videos with her admirers and followers. Smriti Irani had posted an animated video illustration of a small child earlier this month to send out an important message.

Here's the link to the video:

Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani is a member of the Union Cabinet. Zubin Irani is her husband, and the pair have two children, Zoish and Zohr Irani.