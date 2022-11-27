Smoke Billows from Duronto Express in Andhra Causes Panic

Amaravati: Smoke billowing in one of the coaches of Duronto Express near a railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Sunday triggered panic among passengers. The smoke was seen in one of the coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah Duronto Express when the train departed Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru and was approaching Kuppam Railway Station.

After the smoke detected in one of the coaches, the train driver immediately stopped the train and panicked passengers started deboarding it.

Later, the South Western Railway informed that no fire was detected on the Kolkata-bound train and the smoke was coming out of a bogie due to an apparent malfunction of the brakes.

“On train no 12246, Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal-Howrah Duronto Express while approaching Kuppam Station, Chittoor Dist (Bengaluru division/SWR), the Train Manager (Guard) noticed smoke coming in from one of the coaches at about 12.50 p.m.,” SWR said in a statement.

“This is not a fire accident, but a case of brake binding. The on board staff attended it immediately and the train was started at 13.36 hrs,” the statement added.

Smoke after brake jam triggers panic on board 12246 Howrah Duronto Express at Kuppam/Chittoor Dist. Railway says ‘smoke due to friction of the brake block in coach S9. The SoP was followed and the train later left for its onward journey.’#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/DXukPSWQqk — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 27, 2022

