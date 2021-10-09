Smile Foundation Celebrates Daan Utsav – Give a Smile Festival With its Corporate Partners

New Delhi: Smile Foundation celebrates the first edition of Give a Smile Festival under the aegis of Daan Utsav. The festival has been especially curated to engage employees of corporate towards inculcating a sense of ‘Giving’.

The festival is an endeavor to encourage corporate employees to participate in activities and donate towards causes that makes a difference to the lives of people from the disadvantaged sections of the society.

This year Smile Foundation’s corporate partners for the Give a Smile Festival include companies like SBI Cards, Mastek Foundation, R1RCM Global, and Cosmos Maya Animations, who have chosen to support the Foundation’s effort to spread light in the lives of underprivileged children.

As part of the Give a Smile Festival, over 20 different engagements, competitions and workshops have been organized for corporate employees and their families. This year, the Give a Smile festival is raising funds for Smile Foundation's Shiksha Na Ruke campaign that aims to support the continued education of over 50,000 children who are currently enrolled at Smile Foundation's 201 Mission Education centers across 22 states of the country.

The initiative targets reaching out to another 50,000 children living in difficult circumstances across the country by enabling access to education through the blended learning approach.

Talking about the festival, Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder & Executive Trustee of Smile Foundation, said, “We are honored to have the support of so many corporate partners for the Give a Smile festival and are truly humbled by their contributions. Covid-19 has been devastating for millions of our compatriots and we must all come together to lend a helping hand and give a healing touch to so many of them who continue to struggle to survive. We must remember that we are in this pandemic together and must do all we can to help each other emerge from its effects. Covid-19 will leave no victors, it will only leave survivors, and we must feel duty-bound to chip and help people come out of misery.”

Children are one of the worst affected victims of the pandemic. Children from financially weak backgrounds lack access to schools. These children are deprived of learning as they do not have computers or smart phones. These children battle challenges like poverty, child labor and many more to finally reach school. But the pandemic has put them out of schools. They can't afford smart phones and can't count on parental support for learning at home. Shiksha Na Ruke is Smile Foundation’s way of providing underprivileged children access to continuous learning.