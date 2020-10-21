Slipper Thrown At Tejashwi Yadav During Rally In Aurangabad

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar was attacked with slippers while campaigning for Congress candidate from Kutumba assembly seat in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Tuesday. The incidinet took place when he was sitting on the stage; someone from the crowd hurled footwear at RJD leader and it is not clear who threw the slipper at Tejashwi.

In a video clip, it is clear that, one slipper misses him completely while the other landed in his lap. According to the reports, a physically challenged man sitting on a tricycle is believed to have thrown footwear at the RJD leader. People and the security personnel caught him and took him away from the public meeting.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari condemned the incident and demanded proper security arrangements for leaders addressing public meetings during the polls.

Tejashwi, chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, had come to seek vote for Congress nominee Rajesh Ram of ally Congress candidate. Ram is pitted agaist Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman on the Kutumba reserved seat. Earlier in an interview, Tejashwi said that, "People are very angry. It has been 15 years yet Bihar has not got special status. They have not been able to remove poverty, unemployment. People are extremely upset with this double engine government."