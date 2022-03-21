Slain Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's Family to Take Taliban to International Criminal Court

The family of slain Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui said they will move the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Taliban on Tuesday in connection with his killing in Afghanistan last year.

38-year-old Siddiqui was shot dead while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak district near Afghanistan and Pakistan border crossing on July 16. He was in Afghanistan to cover the Taliban takeover for Reuters News Agency.

Siddiqui’s family released a statement saying, “On Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022, Danish Siddiqui's parents, Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar will initiate legal action to investigate his killing and bring those responsible, including high level commanders and leaders of the Taliban, to justice.”

The slain photojournalist’s parents said that Siddiqui’s killing not only amounted to murder, but also a crime against humanity and a war crime. “This was not an isolated incident,” his family said in a press release on Monday. “The Taliban’s military code of conduct, published as the Layha, has a policy of attacking civilians, including journalists.”

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was completed after the fall of Kabul on August 15 last year as provinces and warlords gave up without a fight.