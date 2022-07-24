Chhapra, Bihar: Six people were killed after a 3-storey building collapsed due to an explosion in Bihar's Chhapra on Sunday, police said. The injured persons have been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Chhapra where their condition is stated to be critical.

The blast occurred in Khudai Bagh village under Khaira police station at around 10 am at the residence of a man named Riyaz Mian who was in the firecracker manufacturing business. The firecrackers were kept in large quantities in his house. The explosion was so intense that his house was completely destroyed while cracks appeared in more than six adjoining houses.

Bihar | Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called: Santosh Kumar, Saran SP pic.twitter.com/bCJgEMgZHf — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Santosh Kumar, Saran district SP, told news agency ANI that “Six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris.”

Blast occurred in house in #Chhapra city of Indian state Bihar, 5 people died, 6 injured as house collapsed. Investigation are going on to find out reason of blast.#blast #Chhapra#bihar pic.twitter.com/LfFyob509z — Deepak Chaurasia (@deepakchaursia7) July 24, 2022

According to the local police, five more persons are trapped inside the debris. Efforts were being made to rescue people trapped under the debris, the police official said.

“We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called,” he added.

More to follow.

