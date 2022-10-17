New Delhi: After a gruelling interrogation by the CBI in Delhi excise scam case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was pressured to quit the Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.

He further claimed he would be offered the Chief Minister's post if he switched loyalties. Sources in the probe agency have rubbished the claim as a "blatant lie". The AAP leader alleged that the main agenda behind the excise policy case was ‘Operation Lotus’.

“There was talk about excise policy but I was pressured to give in. 'These cases will go on like this. They will make you CM,' they said,” Sisodia told reporters outside his residence.

Sisodia was interrogated by the CBI team for over nine hours about the Delhi government's liquor policy. However, he was not summoned for a second session of questioning.

“Today I understood that how BJP is using investigation agencies like CBI unconstitutionally to pressurize and threaten ministers,” Sisodia added.

It may be recalled here that earlier in August the senior AAP leader’s residence was raided by the agency multiple times. Party boss and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that Sisodia may be kept in jail till after the Gujarat elections. In his latest tweet, Kejriwal informed that Sisodia will campaign in Gujarat on Tuesday.