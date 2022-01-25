Singoli: Muslim Man Donates Land for Jain Monk's Samadhi

In a humane gesture, a Muslim man offered his property in Singoli, Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh, for the last rites of a Jain monk. According to religious beliefs, a parcel of land on Neemuch-Singoli Road belonging to Ashraf Meo nicknamed Guddu, former chairman of Singoli Nagar Panchayat, was declared suitable for his funeral on Thursday, followers said on Monday.

Members of the local Jain community offered Guddu large sums of money for the land for the monk's funeral rituals, but he declined, they added. Money isn't important to me. It is my honour that a Jain monk's samadhi (memorial) will be built on my property, he is believed to have said. "I've been getting phone calls from people praising me for setting such a beautiful example of communal amity and brotherhood in Singoli," he said. According to Manish Jain, office bearer of the Jain Singoli Samaj, Muni Shri Shantisagarji's last rites were performed on Guddu's land.