Single-use Plastic Ban From Today, Check List Of Banned Items

The ban on single-use plastic ban came into effect on Friday in India.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, in August last year.

The rules mandate a ban from July 1 on the manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastic items.

List of Products banned from July 1, 2022

These include cutlery items such as plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, stirrers etc.

Sachets, shampoo bottles,

Other products that come under the ban are earbuds, balloon sticks, cigarette packs, sweet boxes, candy and ice cream sticks

Invitation cards, polystyrene used for decoration

PVC or plastic banners measuring under 100 microns.

