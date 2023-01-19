New Delhi: Several passengers protest as a Singapore-bound flight departed before the scheduled departure time leaving 35 passengers stranded at the Amritsar airport.

Taking note of the lapse by Singapore's low-cost Scoot Airline, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the incident.

The Scoot Airlines’ Amritsar-Singapore flight was originally scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm on Wednesday from the Amritsar airport but it took off nearly 4 hours ahead of its departure time.

DGCA is looking into the matter where a Scoot Airlines (Singaporean airline) Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind over 30 passengers at the Amritsar airport: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Following protests from the passengers, the Airport authorities contacted the airlines and the airlines management said they had to reschedule the Amritsar-Singapore flight and the same was communicated to the passengers via email. They also said 263 passengers boarded the flight well in time.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat Alleges WFI President Sexually Harassed Female Wrestlers, Coaches

It may be recalled here, recently Delhi-bound Go First plane departed from the Kempegowda International airport leaving over 50 passengers stranded in the airlines bus on the tarmac.

Also Read: Bengaluru Airport: Go First Flight Takes Off Leaving 50+ Passengers Stranded On The Tarmac