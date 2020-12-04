Sikh Body Demands Kangana's Unconditional Apology Over Derogatory Tweets Against Farmers

A legal notice has been sent to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut by a Sikh body over a derogatory tweet posted by her. Kangana had taken jibes at Shaheen Bagh Dadi. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice on Friday seeking an “unconditional apology” for her “derogatory” tweets against farmers.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of DSGMC tweeted “We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling ’Shaheen Bagh Dadi's available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest.”

She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Billis and Bano, and wrote that the “same Dadi” who featured in Time Magazine was“available in 100 rupees”. “Haha, she is the same dadi who featured inTime magazine for being the most powerful Indian...And she is available for 100rupees.” Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders for over a week demanding to repeal of the centre's three new Farm Laws. The government on Thursday held the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders to resolve the issue and another round is on Saturday.