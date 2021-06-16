SII to Begin Novavax Clinical Trials On Kids: Adar Poonawalla

The COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax' is nearing the end of its clinical testing in India, and the Serum Institute of India (SII) aims to commercialize it by September, according to its CEO, Adar Poonawalla.

Novavax signed a production deal with SII for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 in September 2020.

In an interview with a leading news agency, Poonawalla stated that the Novavax coronavirus vaccination trial in India is expected to be completed by November.

Based on global trial results, the pharmaceutical giant can apply for vaccine licencing even before the country's trial is completed, he told a leading news agency.

In its PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 study, Novavax claimed that the vaccine candidate 'NVX-CoV2373' exhibited 100 percent protection against moderate and severe illness, 90.4 percent effectiveness overall, and met the primary objective. The vaccine's effectiveness, safety, and immunogenicity were evaluated by 29,960 people across 119 locations in the United States and Mexico, according to the research.

According to him, the vaccine candidate from Novavax's Phase 3 trial results appears extremely promising.

The CEO of SII, which is presently manufacturing Oxford-COVID-19 AstraZeneca's vaccine Covishield, has stated that if the firm obtains the necessary regulatory approval, Covovax will be available in September.

In July, the pharmaceutical firm plans to begin clinical studies of Covovax for children. Poonawalla stated that the company would soon petition the medical authorities for approval of the vaccination studies on children.

Novavax claimed in a statement that their coronavirus vaccine has shown 93 percent effectiveness against the most often circulating variants of concern and variants of interest.

"Today, Novavax is one step closer to addressing the critical and persistent global public health need for additional COVID-19 vaccines. These clinical results reinforce that NVX-CoV2373 is extremely effective and offers complete protection against both moderate and severe COVID-19 infection," Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C Erick said.

According to reports, the Novavax vaccine can be stored in regular freezers, making distribution simpler. The vaccination has proved effective against numerous variations, including the one initially discovered in the UK and now prevalent in the United States, as well as in high-risk groups such as the elderly and those with serious health issues.