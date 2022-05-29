Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead by unidentified assailants. The firing incident took place in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the Punjab police withdrew security cover of 424 people including Sidhu Moose Wala. Three people were injured along with Sidhu in the firing.

Sidhu had fought the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa and he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla with a considerable margin. A resident of Moosa village, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala had joined the Congress last November. It may be recalled here that the AAP-led Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had recently sacked Vijay Singla over charges of corruption.

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot by unknown people in Mansa district, Punjab. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/suuKT20hEj — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

Also Read: Kondapur: Woman Among 5 Arrested For Kidnap, Sexual Assault

Recently, Sidhu Moose Wala triggered a row after he described the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters as ‘gaddar’ in his song ‘Scapegoat’. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala condoled the tragic death of Punjabi singer with these words:

“Deeply shocked at the broad day light murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab and Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world,” tweeted Surjewala.