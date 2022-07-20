Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 1 Suspect Dead in Encounter

A gangster named Jagroop Rupa involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed in an encounter with the police at a village in Amritsar district on Wednesday. The encounter took place at Bhakna Kalanaur village in the Amritsar rural belt.

There were reports of the presence of Rupa and Manu Kosa who were involved in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala being present there.

The two belonged to the Jaggu Bhaganpuria gang. Bhaganpuria had provided these shooters to Lawrence Bishnoi for the Moosewala killing.

The encounter at Bhakna village, 20 km from Amritsar, started earlier in the afternoon as Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force had been tailing the two men. They were among three shooters who were still on the run. These two had evaded the police for 52 days.

Three cops were also injured in the encounter. They were taken to hospital.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

