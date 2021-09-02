Sidharth Shukla's Last Instagram Post Will Leave You In Tears

Actor Sidharth Shukla died today (Thursday) after suffering a major heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. The news was confirmed by the senior Cooper Hospital official in Mumbai. He is now survived by his mother and two sisters. It came as a shock to the entire TV and film industry. Condolences started pouring on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Following his demise, fans are flooding his last Instagram and Twitter post with condolences. His last post on Instagram was touching. It is a post where he was thanking the medical staff for their selfless work and contribution. He posted a picture of himself holding a placard that read, “#TheHeroesWeOwe.”

“To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surely isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts,” he captioned it.

His post came as a support to the upcoming Amazon Prime series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He was promoting this series that will be based on frontline workers and hospital officials and the work done by them during the attack of November 26, 2008.

This is how the fans are reacting to his last Post:

Shukla made his acting debut in 2008 with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He played the role of the main lead in that show. He is known for his role in Balika Vadhu which became his most loved character. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His popularity blew up when he became the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 and then went on to win Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 as well. He was a talented host as well and was seen hosting Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.

It is sad to see such a multi-talented actor pass away. Fans cannot believe what has happened as they enjoyed seeing him with Shehnaz Gill recently on Bigg Boss OTT. Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s chemistry was loved by all. SidNaaz became one of the most popular Jodi of the TV industry.