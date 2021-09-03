Sidharth Shukla Was Asked To Slow Down On Workout By His Doctors

Sidharth Shukla took his last breath on Thursday, September 2. The Balika Vadhu actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. It was said that he had suffered a massive heart attack. It came as a shock to many, especially his fans as the actor always looked so fit and often posted videos of him working out.

But what came as a surprise is that his doctors had actually asked him to slow down on the workout and exercise. Shukla was very particular about his workout and spent at least 3 hours on his exercise regime. The doctors shared that he would never miss a day. They asked him to slow down a bit.

On Wednesday, the night before his death, he came back from a meeting at around 8 pm. He immediately went jogging in his building compound and returned after 2 hours, at 10 pm. After having his dinner, he went to sleep. No matter how tiring the day is, the Bigg Boss 13 Winner rarely missed out on his workout routine.

Late at night, around 3 am on Thursday, he got up complaining of chest pain and uneasiness to his mother. She gave him some water. He drank water, talked with her for a while, and went back to sleep. But sadly, never woke up.

He was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The news quickly spread which left the entire TV and film industry in shock. According to the sources, Shehnaaz Gill rushed to the hospital as soon as she heard. Shukla is now survived by his mother and two sisters. His last rites will be performed later today.