Sidharth Shukla Virtual Prayer Meet Today At 5 PM

A prayer meet will be held in memory of late actor Sidharth Shukla today (Sept 6) at 5 PM. The family is holding this meet virtually so the fans can join too. Actor Karanvir Bohra shared the post on his Instagram account on behalf of Shukla’s family. He provided the Zoom link for the same.

Bohra shared the post and link on his social media account and wrote, “Let's all come together today at 5 pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro.”

The invite read “Let's join together to offer our good wishes and love to God's most beloved child.” A meditation session will be conducted by Bhrama Kumari’s BK Yogini Didi and Sister Shivani. Sidharth and his family are BK followers and often go for meditation meet and to seek the sisters’ blessings.

SIDHARTH SHUKLA DIED ON SEPT 2

Sidharth Shukla, an actor, model, and Bigg Boss 13 winner, died on September 2, after suffering a major heart attack. The 40-year-old television star was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Everyone was shocked by the news. His last rites were held on Sept 3. Many TV personalities arrive at the funeral including Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Mahajan, Rahul Vaidya, and Karanvir Bohra.