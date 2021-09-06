Sidharth Shukla Family Seeks Privacy

Actor, Model, and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday, September 2 after suffering a major heart attack. The 40-year-old TV star was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The news came as a shock to everyone. His fans were left devastated and prayed for his family.

Following his funeral, the family has now released an official statement. They expressed their gratitude to everyone who was there with Sidharth in his journey and thanked the Mumbai police for their cooperation. In the end, the family requested some privacy as it is a tough time.

Statement by Shukla’s Family

The statement by his family was shared today. “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever!”

“Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve.”

“A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!”

“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti” – The Shukla Family

Social media was filled with prayers and condolences for his family. Many from the TV and film industry arrived at the crematorium for Shukla’s last rites. It was seen that Shehnaaz Gill was inconsolable and Asim Riaz trying to piece it all together. The family and friends of Sidharth performed his last rites and are now back at home.

The Balika Vadhu actor was loved by many. He often shared videos and pictures and treated his fans to frequent Q and A sessions. Despite all this, he liked to maintain a certain level of privacy and his family was wishing for the same in this difficult time.