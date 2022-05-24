Siddaramaiah Reignites Beef Ban Controversy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday, May 24, reignited the beef ban controversy by saying that he had never consumed beef till now but he wants he would definitely eat it. While attending a public event in the Tumakuru district said, "I am a Hindu. I've not consumed beef till now, but if I want to, I will have it. Who are you to question me?” He further stated, "Beef eaters don't belong to just one community, even Hindus consume beef, Christians consume it as well. Once, I even said it in the Karnataka assembly. Who are you to tell me to not consume beef?"

The BJP government in Karnataka, in January 2021, enacted the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. The law makes it illegal to buy, sell, transport, slaughter, and trade all types of cattle including cows, bulls, buffaloes, and oxen. Buffaloes above the age of 13 and terminally ill cattle are the only exception to this law. But they can also be slaughtered only after a veterinarian certifies them. Those who are caught doing against the aforementioned law can be imprisoned for up to seven years, and fined anywhere between Rs 50,000 and 5 lakh.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "They (RSS) create differences between fellow humans. It is a food habit and it is my right. Only Muslims eat beef. I am a Hindu. I've not consumed beef till now, but if I want to, I will have it. Who are you to question me?"

