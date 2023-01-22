Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police Prepare 3000 Page Draft Chargesheet

Delhi Police have drafted a 3000-page chargesheet, against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla accused of murdering his live-in partner Shradda Walker and chopping her body into 35 pieces with a saw-like object, said Delhi Police sources.

According to sources, apart from 100 witnesses, forensic and electronic evidence has been made the basis of the draft charge sheet of more than 3000 pages. The Delhi police are likely to submit the chargesheet by January end.

It is alleged that after chopping Shraddha's body, Aaftab bought a refrigerator to preserve the chopped pieces before disposing of the remains at different locations in and around Delhi, at night-time over the next 18 days.

Earlier, the police accused Aaftab of giving misleading answers to questions.

During preliminary investigation, Shraddha's last location was found to be in Delhi, and the case was accordingly transferred to Delhi Police.

Shraddha's father had even claimed a 'love jihad' angle to the crime.

During the investigation, it was found that Aaftab and Shraddha had moved into a rented apartment in the Chhattarpur Pahadi area.

Over the course of its investigation, the police traced Aftab and nabbed him.

