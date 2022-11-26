Shraddha Walkar Murder: Aaftab Poonawala Sent to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Saturday ordered judicial custody of Aaftab Poonawala who is accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and cutting her body into 35 pieces.

Aaftab was produced in Delhi's Saket Court through video conference and has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

The Narco test will likely take place on Monday after all sessions of Aaftab's polygraph test ended yesterday at Rohini's FSL lab.

