Shots Fired at AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Car in Hapur

AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to his social media to allege that shots were fired at his car when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. However, there were no reports of injuries. But Owaisi said that his car tyres were punctured.

"We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah," he stated.

The incident took place at a toll plaza near Delhi, in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh. The shooters fled after abandoning their weapons.

The Hyderabad MP shared a pic of his car on Twitter with the message, "I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of 3-4 people,"

Have a look at his tweet