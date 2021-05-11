Shocking: Dozens Of Dead Bodies Found Floating In Ganga River

In a very shocking incident, the dead bodies of at least 40 people have washed up on the banks of the river Ganga. Many videos realated to the horrific visuals at the Mahadev Ghat in Buxar of Bihar are doing rounds in the social media.

It is not clear how the bodies came there but the recovery of dead bodies came as a huge shocker to many. It looks like those dead bodies may be of COVID-19 victims and seems there is no end to insensitivity towards the dead bodies of COVID-19 patients.

The dead bodies are found near the border between two states Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and now both the state governments are blaming each other for the incident.

The officials are estimating that the number of dead bodies could be closer to 100 and they might have been in the water for at least five to seven days. District Magistrate Aman Sameer had ordered postmortem of all the dead bodies.

Some of the locals said that due to the unavailability of wood for cremation and high costs associated with the funerals might have made people put the bodies of their family members who had died due to COVID-19 directly into the river.

India is one of the worst hit nations with COVID-19 and the deaths are rising significantly in the recent weeks. Most of the crematoriums in the country are putting housefull boards.