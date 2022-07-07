Patna: Bihar police arrested a teacher days after his video of beating a 6-year-old boy mercilessly until he lost consciousness in a tuition class went viral on the social media. The accused has been charged with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, attempt to murder, and wrongful restraint, among others – as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, a police official from Dhanarua police station in Patna said.

In the video, which is going viral on social media, the child can be seen being brutally beaten up by his tuition teacher with a stick. The child was falling unconscious on the ground while pleading with the teacher to stop. However, the tutor ignores the student and continues to thrash him. Unable to bear the pain, the student fell unconscious and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment for minor injuries.

As per the media reports, the incident took place at Daya Coaching Institute. The police investigated the issue after the boy’s parents lodged a complaint against the tutor Chotu and arrested him last night.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) has filed a separate complaint against the teacher and sought action against the teacher under the Justice Juvenile Act.

After the video went viral on social media, several netizens criticised the teacher and demanded his immediate arrest by the police.