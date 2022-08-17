Shivamogga Violence: Sec 144 Imposed After Tipu Sultan Followers Attempt to Remove Savarkar Photos

More than 1000 police personnel were deployed in Shivamogga of Karnataka to prevent any law and order situation. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in Shivamogga town after a clash between two groups over banners featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue V D Savarkar and 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan.

A police official said that tension gripped Shivamogga city after two groups clashed over the display of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banner in Shivamogga on Monday. After the incident, a youth was stabbed just 200 metres away after the clash.

"Considering the prevailing situation, we have imposed section 144 in Shivamogga town and Bhadravathi (taluk). The police have the situation under control and we will be probing the case in detail," said Shivamogga superintendent of police, Laxmi Prasad.